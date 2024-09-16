Byrne backs Flying Fijians for stronger PNC final performance

[Source: Fiji Rugby/Facebook]

Flying Fijians coach Mick Byrne acknowledged both the positives and challenges from their semi-final win against the USA which secured their place in the Pacific Nations Cup final.

While the victory was well-earned, Byrne admits the team had a slow start, something they will need to improve on as they prepare for the final showdown.

Reflecting on the match, Byrne expressed pride in the team’s overall performance and says that despite the early difficulties they showed resilience and determination.

“I think just hanging in there, I thought we were poor at the start but all credit to USA they came out to play and they were physical, they put us under a lot of pressure and did not allow us to play and i though just the fact that we stayed in the game, stayed patient and you know we continue to grow our game, we did give a little bit of easy ball away which is not easy.”

Byrne adds he is optimistic that the team will deliver an even stronger performance in the final.

The USA applied significant pressure throughout the game, but Fiji remained composed and managed to capitalize on key opportunities.

Byrne believes this hard-fought match provided valuable lessons, which they will focus on to fine-tune their preparations for the upcoming final.

The Fiji Water Flying Fijians will meet Japan in the PNC final.

It will be held on Saturday at at 10.05pm and will be LIVE on FBC Sports