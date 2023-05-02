By hook or by crook: Male

[Source: rugby.com.au]

The Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua is looking at a few areas they need to work on as the day approaches for their Super W final against the Reds.

Fijiana Drua Coach Inoke Male believes they will need to tighten their defense, particularly when attempting to close the wall.

Male claims that the team has been playing catch-up rugby and that they will need to settle down before going over their game plan.

“We’re trying to get the girls to settle down, we didn’t want to rush everything. We’re trying to normalize our training program and just keeping moving at the pace we need.”

Male adds that the team’s main priority is to defend their title, and despite their poor performance in the first few rounds, they are sticking to their word.

The Fijiana Drua will face the Queensland Reds at 6.45pm at the Queensland Country Bank Stadium and you can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD Chanel.