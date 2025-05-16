Bulikula eyes Buleki for World Cup qualifier

Former Fijiana 7s speedster and Olympian Adi Vani Buleki is making headlines once again, this time in rugby league, after landing a contract with the Bulldogs for the upcoming NRL Women’s Premiership season.

Following a sensational debut in Super Rugby Women’s with the Western Force and a standout run at the 2024 Paris Olympics, Buleki’s cross-code move is being closely watched by the Fiji Bulikula coaching team.

Head coach Joe Dakuitoga says she remains very much in the national picture.

“We will be looking out for her, especially to be part of our program for the World Cup qualifier. We’ll progressively follow her progress in rugby league and how she adapts to the rules and laws before naming our team that will travel to Canada.”

Dakuitoga says her athleticism and experience could make her a key asset for Fiji’s World Cup qualification campaign, provided she makes a smooth transition into the league format.

The Fiji Bulikula will face Canada in the semi-finals of the inaugural IRL Women’s Rugby League World Series on October 21st at Terry Fox Stadium in Brampton, Canada.

The winner of this match will advance to the grand final on October 26th at Lamport Stadium in Toronto, where they will compete for a spot in the 2026 IRL Women’s Rugby League World Cup.

