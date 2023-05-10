Bosenavulagi and Tuinakauvadra in Wallaroos squad

Laiema Bosenavulagi and Tabua Tuinakauvadra

Two new Fijian players are in the Australian squad for its Test against the Fijiana 15s next weekend in Sydney.

17 year old Laiema Bosenavulagi and Tabua Tuinakauvadra have made the 32 member squad announced by Wallaroos coach Jay Tregonning today.

Bosenavulagi plays for Melbourne Rebels while 20 year old Tuinakauvadra featured for Brumbies this year in Super W.

Both play in the forwards with Bosenavulagi as a prop and Tuinakauvadra in the back row.

Bosenavulagi made her Super W debut for Brumbies this year and Tuinakauvadra first ran out for Rebels in the competition this last year.

Tuinakauvadra was part of the Brumbies squad that played the Rooster Chicken Fijiana Drua in Nadi last month.

Another Fijian in the Wallaroos squad is Sera Naiqama.

The Wallaroos will host Fijiana next Saturday as curtain raiser to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua and Waratahs Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific match.