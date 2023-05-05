Bigger challenge for Drua

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne, is confident they can play a physical game against the Hurricanes in the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific tomorrow.

Byrne is determined his side can last the whole 80 minutes.

He adds it’ll all come down to how good they’ll be.

“I think when we look at the opposition side, we have got a lot of respect for what the Hurricanes bring but the best way to prepare for the Hurricanes is to make sure we are doing everything we can to be as good as we can be.”



Fijian Drua head coach, Mick Byrne.

According to Byrne, our Drua has the ability to dominate the third-best side in the competition.

The Hurricanes have named the three Fijians in their squad, Kini Naholo, Isaia Walker-Leawere and Salesi Rayasi to play the Drua.

Naholo and Leawere are starting while Rayasi will come off the bench.

Tomorrow’s match starts at 2.05 p.m. at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

You can watch the live coverage on the FBC Sports HD Channel.