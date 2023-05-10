‘Big T’ back for Drua

[Source: Fijian Drua]

Four changes have been made to the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua side for the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific game against the Western Force on Friday in Perth, Australia.

Returning to the starting lineup are Te Ahiwaru Cirikidaveta, captain Meli Derenalagi, Eroni Sau and Jone Koroiduadua returning to the run-on side.

Cirikidaveta is back after missing the last two games, while the other three came off the bench in last week’s historic win against the Hurricanes in Suva.

Article continues after advertisement

Other players to make the match day 23 this week are Zuriel Togiatama, Jone Tiko, Caleb Muntz and Tuidraki Samusamuvodre.

Last year the Drua lost 20-18 to the Force.

The Fijian Drua take on the Western Force at HBF Stadium in Perth on Friday at 9.45pm.

You can watch it LIVE on the FBC Sports HD channel.