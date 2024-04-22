Basics key for Naisewa ahead of final

Drua captain Karalaini Naisewa during their semi-final clash against the Western Force

Ball security is something the Rooster Chicken Fijian Drua side will need to fix ahead of the 2024 Super Rugby Women’s final on Sunday.

Drua captain Karalaini Naisewa believes they failed to maintain possession and look after the ball well against Western Force in the semifinal at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva.

Naisewa says if they want a three peat then they’ll need to execute the basics.

She adds most of the players will be featuring in the final for the first time but that’s not an excuse.

Naisewa also says they’ll need to fight until the last minute as they did against the Force.

The Drua play Waratahs in the final on Sunday in Brisbane at 4pm.

You can watch the match live on FBC Sports.