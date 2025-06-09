Barrett rates Droasese

While some critics have questioned his performances, Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese has found an unlikely show of support from across the halfway line.

Hurricanes co-captain Jordie Barrett has openly admired the Drua fullback, describing him as a “great player” and praising the strength he brings to the backfield.

When asked by FBC Sports which particular player he is looking forward to going up against, Barrett singled out Droasese.

“I’ve seen the fullback Droasese. I think he’s a great player and they’ve got a strong fullback as well. So it’s going to be a good match.”

The Hurricanes’ co-captain did not frame Droasese as merely a threat, but as a quality footballer whose ability is evident to those who understand the game at the highest level.

Barrett also reflected on how tight previous encounters in Fiji have been — one win and one loss, both decided by a single score — reinforcing the fine margins in these contests.

Barrett says he is looking forward to playing at Churchill Park for the first time.

The Drua and Hurricanes will meet at 3.35pm, and you can watch the LIVE action on FBC Sports.

