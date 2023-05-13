Bainimarama says nothing was wrong with FRU

Former Fiji Rugby Union President Voreqe Bainimarama speaking to FBC Sports in Lautoka

Former Fiji Rugby Union President Voreqe Bainimarama claims that nothing was wrong with FRU during his tenure.

Speaking to FBC Sports in Lautoka, Bainimarama has shifted the blame to the current Government that due to their interference in dismantling the old board, World Rugby stepped in.

The Fiji Rugby Union has seven months to get its house in order and the World Rugby says a review of FRU’s position will be conducted in January.

When questioned if he knew what was happening in FRU, Bainimarama says everything was in order.

“What has happened is really no good for Fiji Rugby. It should have been left alone. The one thing that world rugby doesn’t like is interference with political people and that’s what transpired and that’s why things happened.”

Bainimarama was also asked who Fiji Rugby Union Limited was registered under, however the former President did not respond.

The sports world governing body has outlined what needs to be done from now until January 2024.