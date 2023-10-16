Australia commits to four more years of rugby partnership

[Source: Supplied]

Australia’s strong partnership with Fiji continues, supporting Fijian rugby in Super Rugby Pacific and Super W Competition for four more years.

This announcement comes as Prime Minister Sitiveni Rabuka, visits Australia.

This collaboration nurtures pathways for Fijian athletes on their home turf, strengthening the enduring bond between Australia and Fiji in the world of rugby.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Supplied]

The success of the Fijiana Drua in the Super W league is inspiring young girls across the Pacific, thanks to an Australian investment through PacificAus Sports.

Minister Pat Conroy emphasizes the significance of this partnership, which not only promotes rugby but also brings our nations closer together.



[Source: Supplied]

The focus now lies on the Fijiana, fostering the growth of women’s rugby in Fiji and inspiring a new generation to embrace the sport professionally.