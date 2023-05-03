Arrival of Naisarani a welcoming sight for Force

[Source: RugbyPass]

Fiji-born former Wallabies number eight Isi Naisarani’s arrival to the Western Force is a welcoming sight.

Naisarani is coming off his own knee injury after returning from Japan but he’ll boost the Force as they prepare for the daunting task of facing the Crusaders in Christchurch.

Force captain Michael Wells says the big Fijian has got international experience and his reputation speaks for itself.

Speaking to RUGBY.com, Wells says hopefully they just get the former RKS student close to the ball with some big carries.

The Force takes on Crusaders at 4:35pm on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Swire Shipping Fijian Drua hosts the Hurricanes also on Saturday at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva at 2:05pm.