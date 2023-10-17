All Blacks welcome the pressure as expectation rises

[Source: Reuters]

Expectations are building on the All Blacks after their sensational 28-24 victory over world number one-ranked Ireland in the Rugby World Cup quarter-finals, and the three-times champions would have it no other way.

“That’s what the jersey’s about, and that’s what it demands of us every week, and you can’t sugar-coat anything, and you get on with it,” forwards coach Jason Ryan told reporters on Monday.

“You’re just constantly giving and trying to be better yourself. You know, the expectations are extremely high, but you wouldn’t want it any other way, really.

“I think that the pressure side of it, this is when it just gets that little bit higher, but that’s a privilege. I guess the most successful people in the world have got privilege in their lives. The more pressure, the better. So that’s where we want to be this week, and we’re looking forward to tackling it head on.”

Argentina await in the semi-final, having ousted Wales, and most observers consider the Pumas a long shot to reach their first final.

The All Blacks, though, are taking nothing for granted, mindful that Argentina beat them in New Zealand for the first time in a Rugby Championship clash last year in Christchurch.

“Yep, it has actually,” Ryan said when asked if that Christchurch shock had come into the team’s thinking.

“To be fair, you’ve got to be honest around that and it’ll be probably a little bit talked around… when we start previewing a little bit. But like I said, we’re a different team. I guess they are a different team.

“We learned a lot in that game as well… they put a lot into their D (defence) in there to slow our ball down. So we’ll make sure that we readdress that and not assume anything.”

The second semi-final will pit 2003 champions England, conquerors of Fiji, against defending and three-times champions South Africa who ousted hosts France in a thrilling 29-28 quarter-final on Sunday.