All Blacks to play Tests in Auckland and Dunedin

The All Blacks will still play in Auckland during this year’s Rugby Championship, despite Eden Park being unavailable due to the Fifa Women’s World Cup.

Mount Smart Stadium will host the All Blacks-South Africa test on July 15, and the All Blacks’ home Bledisloe Cup test would be played in Dunedin on August 5th.

The Auckland Warriors’ home game will be played the week after the All Blacks open the Rugby Championship against Argentina in Mendoza.

Having last played a Bledisloe Cup test in Dunedin in 2017, the August 5 fixture will kick off at 2.35pm and will be played a week after the Bledisloe opener in Melbourne.

NZR and Fifa have been in discussions for months, given exclusive use periods for match venues are a Fifa requirement which includes a non-use of pitch clause for 28 days prior to the first match at a stadium.

Stuff.co reports that Eden Park is set to host nine World Cup matches between July 20 and August 15, meaning a bunch of All Blacks are likely to have played their last test at the team’s fortress.

Dunedin’s Forsyth Barr Stadium will host the last of six World Cup games on August 1, four days before the All Blacks play a rare afternoon game on home soil.