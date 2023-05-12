$3.1m for Fijiana XV

The Fijiana 15’s has received a massive boost ahead of its Test match against the Wallaroos and the Oceania Championship after Vodafone Fiji is again on board to sponsor the national women’s team to the tune of $3.1m for the next five years.

The agreement sees Vodafone Fiji sealing the naming rights for Fijiana 15s.

FRU Acting Administrator Sale Sorovaki says they’re extremely grateful to Vodafone Fiji who has been one of Fiji Rugby’s most loyal and important partners.

Vodafone Chief Marketing Officer Rajnesh Prasad says their sponsorship goes beyond the immediate benefits for the Fijiana 15s team.

The Vodafone Fiji logo will appear on the Fijiana 15s jersey-front center and at the back of the shorts.