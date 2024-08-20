12 tournaments remain

[Source: Supplied]

There’ll still be 12 tournaments in the 2024/2025 Fiji Bitter 7s Series.

This was confirmed today by Paradise Beverages General Manager Mike Spencer.

Spencer put to rest rumors about the series and says they’ll once again be having twelve tournaments in with six legs, each comprising two tournaments.

The Series will be played over a six-month period, from October to March with an investment of over $300,000.

He says they’ve been sponsoring rugby for 48 years, with the first ever tournament being the, Marist 7s, back in 1976.

The Series will start with the Kadavu 7s in Vunisea on October 3rd and ends with the Marist 7s on March 27th 2025.



