Wests Tigers sign up Fiji Bati youngster

Gordon Whippy [Source: Supplied]

Young Fiji Bati prop Gordon Whippy has been signed by Sydney-based club, Wests Tigers in the National Rugby League.

The 21-year-old forward made his Test debut at the recent Pacific Championships in Papua New Guinea.

Whippy is expected to start on a development contract but could move up to NRL level, given his impressive performance for the Fiji Bati.

He has also represented Fiji in both swimming and athletics, before switching to rugby league.

Whippy played his junior grade with the Raiders and Souths, before having a breakout season with the Ipswich Jets in the Queensland Cup, which caught the eyes of new Wests Tigers coach, Benji Marshall.