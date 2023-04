[Source: NRL]

Bulldogs winger Josh Addo-Carr will undergo surgery on Saturday after he suffered a nasty syndesmosis injury in the side’s Good Friday loss to the Rabbitohs.

Addo-Carr is expected to be sidelined for eight weeks after scan results confirmed he suffered ligament damage to both his right ankle and knee.

The Bulldogs star was on his way to contest a kick before turning around and getting his ankle caught in the Accor Stadium turf.