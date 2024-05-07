Columbia University cancels main graduation ceremony in wake of protests

[Source: Reuters]

Columbia University on Monday canceled its main graduation ceremony after weeks of pro-Palestinian protests roiled the Ivy League college’s campus, but it will still hold smaller, school-based events.

“Holding a large commencement ceremony on our campus presented security concerns that unfortunately proved insurmountable,” said Columbia spokesperson Ben Chang. “Like our students, we are deeply disappointed with this outcome.” Graduation had been scheduled for May 15.

Chang said the university had sought an alternative venue but was unable to find one that could accommodate the students, families, and guests in attendance, who normally exceed 50,000.

Article continues after advertisement

The protests at Columbia, which drew national attention, have inspired similar demonstrations at dozens of universities around the country. Students have called for a ceasefire in Gaza and have demanded their schools divest from companies with ties to Israel.

U.S. rapper Macklemore dropped a new track on Monday summing up many of the protesters’ views.

On Monday, the Palestinian militant group Hamas agreed to a Gaza ceasefire proposal from mediators, but Israel said the terms did not meet its demands and pressed ahead with strikes in Rafah while planning to continue negotiations on a deal.

During the seven-month-old war more than 34,600 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military operations in Gaza, according to health officials in the Hamas-ruled Palestinian enclave.

The war began when Hamas militants attacked Israel on Oct. 7, killing about 1,200 people and abducting 252 others, of whom 133 are believed to remain in captivity in Gaza, according to Israeli tallies.

As protests gathered steam at U.S. colleges, some universities, including Columbia, called in riot police wielding batons and flash-bang grenades to disperse and arrest hundreds of protesters, citing a paramount need for campus safety. Civil rights groups have decried such tactics as unnecessarily violent infringements on free speech.

The turmoil on campuses has prompted colleges across the United States to relocate, modify or cancel commencement ceremonies altogether.

The University of Southern California also called off its main-stage ceremony, one week after canceling the valedictorian speech by a Muslim student who said she was silenced by anti-Palestinian hatred.

Columbia said on Monday it had consulted with student leaders in deciding how to handle graduation.

The majority of the smaller ceremonies, which had been set to take place on its upper Manhattan campus, where most of the protests have taken place, will take place at the main athletic complex about five miles (8 km) away.