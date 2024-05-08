We will do our best: Ali

[Source: Fiji FA/ Facebook]

The Navua FC side is expecting a tough outing in the Digicel Fiji FACT this year.

Speaking to FBC Sports after the pool draws yesterday, Saiyad Ali said that all teams are equally good this year, which is a big challenge for them.

He mentioned that they will be preparing well, bracing for whatever their opponent will bring on game day.

“I believe for us this is a bit of a tough pool compared to our performance and opponents how they play against us but nevertheless in Super Premier when you look at the eight teams even when you look at Suva they defeated Nadi last week so I would say all the 10 team are almost equal.”

Like other teams, Ali states that they have some weak areas they will be polishing before they depart for Labasa.

Navua is in Pool B alongside Rewa and Nasinu. Rewa is currently the DFPL table leader, while Nasinu and Labasa defeated Navua in a thriller this season.

The tournament will be held at Subrail Park from May 31st to June 2nd.

The semi-finals and final will be played on June 8th and 9th at a venue to be confirmed.