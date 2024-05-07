Talks still underway following strike

Preliminary discussions have commenced in an effort to resolve the ongoing industrial action taken by 168 Fiji Water staff stationed in Yaqara, Ra, and Naikabula, Lautoka.

National Union of Workers (NUW) General Secretary, Felix Anthony, has confirmed that talks were held earlier today to address the grievances raised by the workers.

According to Anthony, the discussions, which took place at midday, focused on the concerns voiced by the workers.

He further states that another meeting is expected around 3.30pm.

The workers, steadfast in their resolve, are adamant about withholding their labor until their demands are met and formally documented.

FBC News understands that Fiji Water will not be releasing a statement as discussions are still ongoing.