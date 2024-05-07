Ministry notes increase in flu-like illnesses

The Ministry of Health has noted an increase in reports of flu-like illnesses in the Northern Division.

The Ministry’s Early Warning, Alert, and Response Systems received reports of an increase in acute respiratory infections from divisional health centers and sub-divisional hospitals over the last two weeks in the Cakaudrove and Bua health subdivisions and, to a lesser extent, in the Macuata health subdivision.

The Ministry, in a statement, says that respiratory disease is still among the top causes of illness and death in children under the age of five.

It says that as we head into the cooler and drier season, the Ministry expects an increase in respiratory illness, while our influenza season is typically in the first few months of the year.

The Ministry is urging members of the public to practice good respiratory etiquette when they cough or sneeze and avoid gatherings where the flu can spread readily.

Those with persistent and severe symptoms should visit the nearest health care facility for appropriate treatment.

Signs and symptoms of influenza include:

• sudden onset of fever

• cough—usually dry and severe—and can last up to two (2) weeks or more

• headache

• muscle and joint pain

• severe malaise (feeling unwell)

• sore throat

• runny nose