Ferguson named Serie A midfielder of the year

[Source: BBC]

Scotland international Lewis Ferguson has been presented with the Bulgarelli Number 8 Award, given to the best midfielder in Serie A for the season.

The Bologna captain had enjoyed a stellar season as his side hunt down a Champions League spot, before he suffered a campaign-ending knee injury in April.

Prior to the blow, Ferguson was one of the top performers in the Italian top-flight, scoring six times and registering four assists in 31 league appearances.

Article continues after advertisement

Previous winners of the award include Daniele De Rossi, Nicolo Barella and Sandro Tonali.

The 24-year-old will miss this summer’s Euros in Germany having undergone surgery.