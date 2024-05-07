Kuladina aims to be the best

Sisilia Kuladina

Being raised in a family with a rugby background did not deter 15-year-old Sisilia Kuladina from pursuing her love for football.

Kuladina was the star of the Digicel Mini Kulas squad which thumped Samoa 13-0 in the OFC Under-15 Development Tournament in Lautoka yesterday.

The Ra lass dominated the score sheet with five goals to her name as she says this is only the beginning for her.

“My father urged me not to play football but to switch to rugby. I did not want to do that. I told him that I will continue playing soccer as this is something I love committing myself into”.

Kuladina is adamant that she can score many more goals in the regional tournament.

The national U15 development side will take on Tonga in their next match on Thursday.