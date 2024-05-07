We’re missing too many opportunities: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua are still failing to capitalize on the many opportunities presented to them in games.

This is the view of coach Mick Byrne following his side’s gritty 28-20 loss to the Brumbies in Canberra last week.

Byrne says the Drua were guilty of making wrong decisions when they had the upper hand, and they could have easily won the game against the Brumbies were it not for some key calls made on the field.

“There are always opportunities in games that you don’t take. Every game we would like to take them but against a side like the Brumbies, you don’t get many so you’ve got to try and take the ones you can. I thought we did some reasonable work there, we were attacking the line there and couldn’t get across it, we took the three points but then we got across just before halftime.”



[Source: Fijian Drua Facebook]

The Drua take on the Western Force in round 12 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this weekend in Perth.

The match will kick-off at 11:55pm on Saturday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.