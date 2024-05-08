Direct flights lead to increase in Canadian tourists

[Source: Supplied]

Fiji has reported a remarkable increase in tourist arrivals from Vancouver, Canada, over the past year.

The introduction of direct flights by Fiji Airways between Fiji and Vancouver, resulted in a significant rise in passenger numbers from 10,000 annually to 21,000.

Trade Minister Manoa Kamikamica highlighted this while speaking to members of the Fiji Canada Association at the Fijian Centre in Surrey, Canada.

Kamikamica also thanked the Fiji Canada Association for being the cornerstone of Fijian diaspora unity for the past 56 years, making it the largest Fijian association outside of Fiji.

Highlighting key initiatives aimed at economic diversification, Kamikamica spoke about Google’s decision to invest in Fiji, signifying a new era of technological advancement for the nation.

He also says that Fiji’s agricultural sector is undergoing expansion.

The delegation part of the Fiji North-America Business Mission will depart for San Francisco tomorrow, continuing its mission to foster economic growth and prosperity for Fiji.