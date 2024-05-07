Council to encourage rural women’s success

FCOSS Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga

The Fiji Council of Social Services is working to encourage rural women’s success in a range of societal sectors in an effort to promote gender equality and women’s leadership.

FCOSS Executive Director, Vani Catanasiga, emphasizes the need for a deliberate and intentional approach to increase women’s representation in political and decision-making spaces.

Catanasiga emphasizes the council’s dedication to collaborating with female leaders engaged in disaster relief and climate change adaptation.

“We think that already is a demonstration of leadership, which is seeking to enhance their skills and create a pipeline where we provide them with some strategic support in perhaps education, capacity building and finance so that they can reach national-level leadership.”

According to the Executive Director, these women contribute voluntarily, exhibiting exceptional leadership qualities, and their commitment lays a solid foundation for future skill development and leadership development.

FCOSS seeks to establish a more equal and inclusive society where women play a significant role in shaping the nation’s future.