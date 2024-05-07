The players should be proud: Byrne

[Source: Fijian Drua/Facebook]

The Swire Shipping Fijian Drua head coach says that their game against the Brumbies have instilled some pride within the players.

Despite not attaining the desired result over the weekend, Mick Byrne says the match displayed the teams’ preparation last week ahead of the match.

He says the players should be proud for their gallant outing.

“For me it certainly built some pride in the team and the way our team came to play and the way they prepared to come and deliver, I think they should be very proud of themselves.”



Byrne emphasized that their defeat is now in the past and they have to prepare for their next task.



The head coach adds that they will regroup and be ready to face the Western Force on Saturday at 11.55pm.



You can watch it live on the FBC Sports HD Channel.



