Germany’s Foreign Minister happy with football development in Fiji

[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

In an effort to promote women’s football in the country, Germany’s Foreign Minister paid a visit to the Fiji Football Association headquarters in Vatuwaqa this morning.

Annalena Baerbock was stunned to see close to 100 young footballers training at the academy.

Speaking during her visit, the minister emphasized that unity between the two nations is vital.

Article continues after advertisement



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Baerbock strongly adds that upholding values is very important.

“As we see here, the girls on the football field really resemble what my country and Fiji stand for; that it does not matter which God you believe in, what your skin color is, or what gender you are. The strongest football team is one that unites in diversity.”



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

She also adds that they are looking forward to supporting Fiji in any way they can.



Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf with Annalena Baerbock [Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Fiji FA Chief Executive Mohammed Yusuf also shared the same sentiments, saying that the Minister was very interested in the work their Technical Director, Timo Jankowski, was doing and wanted to witness it.

“The Embassy contacted us, and the honorable Minister from Germany will be visiting Fiji, and she wanted to see Timo’s work. Our Technical Director is from Germany, and there was a TV segment that went viral in Germany, TV, and other networks, so other people started following Fiji, and she had a keen interest in knowing what Timo was doing to get that attention, so that’s why she paid a visit.”



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

Yusuf also adds that she was very impressed with the Digicel Fiji girls’ development team, who thrashed Samoa 13-0 in their opening game at the OFC U-15 Development Tournament in Lautoka yesterday.



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]

The mini Kulas will meet Tonga in their second pool game on Thursday.



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]



[Source: Fiji Football/Facebook]