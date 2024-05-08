Likely return for Droasese

Ilaisa Droasese [Source: Fijian Drua]

Swire Shipping Fijian Drua fullback Ilaisa Droasese looks certain to don the number 15 jersey this weekend against the Western Force.

Drua coach Mick Byrne says Droasese joined the team in Perth on Monday after missing the side’s 28-20 loss to the Brumbies in Canberra last week.

Byrne says following Selestino Ravutaumada’s stint at fullback last week, he is looking to shift him back to his usual winger’s spot to make way for Droasese.

“It was worthwhile with Ila (Droasese) being unavailable last week. It was a good opportunity to put Selestino there, he has played them before as a junior. But Ila has travelled over to Perth this week and is training with us and I’m not sure which way we will go but it could end up with Ila back at fullback this week but we will just wait and see how everyone went at training.”

Byrne adds the players took some time to adjust to the time zones, first in Canberra last week as well as in Perth this week.

The Drua take on the Western Force in round 12 of the Shop N Save Super Rugby Pacific this weekend in Perth.

The match will kick-off at 11:55pm on Saturday and you can watch it live on FBC Sports.