Post Fiji initiates comprehensive policy overhaul

[Source: Parliament of the Republic of Fiji/Facebook]

Post Fiji Limited Chief Executive, Isaac Mow says they are currently reviewing and updating all outdated company policies and at the same time drafting some new ones.

Responding to questions raised by the Public Accounts Committee members, Mow says some of the outdated policies include corporate instructions manual, procurement policy, the finance policy, risk management policy, properties management policy, the fleet policy, postal policy, and the corporate governance policy.

Mow says the committee made up of the management team and key staff members have already had three meetings to look at the review and drafting of new policies.

Article continues after advertisement

And just some examples of the new policies that we are currently working on, the retail policy, inventory management policy, marketing policy, and also our privacy policy. One of the new policies that has just recently been approved by the Post-Fiji Board is our tender policy.

Mow further states that they are also updating and drafting Post Fiji’s standard operating procedures which is 70 percent complete.

He says the company’s annual reports from 2011 to 2018 have been completed and the drafts have been submitted to the Ministry of Public Enterprise for verification before it’s printed.

Mow says Post Fiji has also updated all expired business agreements and is now engaging non-disclosure agreements, MOUs and MOEs before bringing new clients on board.