New movie to be shot in Labasa next year

Vanua Levu is not only a choice for new businesses and investors to thrive but also a potential place for international movie sets.

This is according to Labasa-born actor Aunanda Naidoo, considering the unique and beautiful scenery of the North that has not been seen by locals and visitors and also giving back to his childhood community.

He says that Labasa will now be a major new location for their new movie next year after the successful premiere of the movie “Stranded Pearls” in Labasa last weekend.

“Now it’s ready to be shot next year. This is something we’re going to look at. It’s excited, amazing, and meant for this place since it’s so special, and that special is what we’re going to show you.”

This is a major boost that will not only market Labasa to the outside world but also create employment for people in Labasa.

Meanwhile, Labasa is not new when it comes to location for international movie sets after the well-known American TV Series Survivor Fiji: Season 1 was shot in the coast of Vunivutu, Nadogo, Macuata in 2006.

The next movie is expected to be shot around the Labasa mill and cane fields in the harvesting season in June next year.