China reveals mutual development plans for PIC's

China reveals plans to enhance mutual cooperation and development for the Pacific island countries, including Fiji, in priority areas including the blue economy, agriculture, climate change, and education.

This is Qingdao, which is one of the advanced cities in China, stepping up to provide support in these areas.

Speaking during the China-Fiji reception event in Suva yesterday, Deputy Secretary General of the Qingdao Municipal Committee Lin Bin said China is also targeting the improvement of port and shipping infrastructure.

Bin adds that this includes staff training, port management, and infrastructure construction.

“Software and equipment sales, shipping routes, development. Well, because of our long distance, maybe not starting from the main routes but perhaps tributary routes connecting to Fiji via another major port and port investment.”

Meanwhile, China will be hosting the Marine Cooperation and Development Expo in September this year, which will feature high-level delegations and relevant counterpart ministries.

They will then discuss the development of Pacific island countries through Chinese support and expertise.