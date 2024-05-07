President challenges U-19 women’s cricket side

[Source: Fiji Government/Facebook]

Use your talents wisely and be great ambassadors of Fiji.

This is the message from President Ratu Wiliame Katonivere to the Fiji Under-19 Women’s cricket team, during their itatau at State House this morning.

Ratu Wiliame says the players have done extremely well to be selected into the team, and now the onus is on them to represent the country with pride at the upcoming ICC T20 World Cup qualifiers in Bali, Indonesia.

The President also acknowledged the players, officials and their families for helping keep the sport of cricket alive in the country, against more popular sports such as rugby, football and netball.

The national Under-19 women’s side will take on hosts Indonesia, Papua New Guinea and Samoa in the T20 World Cup qualifiers from May 14th-20th.