Lack of coordination a concern for SCC

There was a lack of cooperation and coordination for the last 17 years and the council was not listening.

This was highlighted by Special Administrator for Suva City Council Josaia Gonewai during the Samabula ward community meeting last evening at Viria housing in Vatuwaqa.

Gonewai says that they want the council to operate on the morals of good governance such as accountability, trust and transparency.

The Special Administrator says that they will improve their response time on queries.

“Also, we would like to be very responsive. We would like to respond to every detail and every information and needs that have been raised today and onwards. We would like to play in equity and equitable.”

Goneiwai says that they have planned more community meetings to discuss issues that their rate payers are facing.

The team from the Suva city council also pleaded with the rate players in playing a collective role in ensuring that the municipality of Suva is functioning properly.