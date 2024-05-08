Khan in Rewa FC for OCL

Mr and Mrs Khan hands Arshad Khan the 2024 OCL Rewa FC’s soccer jersey [Source: Rewa FC/ Facebook]

Australia-based Arshad Khan is the new inclusion in the Rewa football team, which flew out for the OFC Champions League in Tahiti.

Khan, who joined the Tigers recently was not in their original OCL squad, but injuries have meant that Rewa’s request to include the youngster has been approved.

Khan, formerly of Macarthur Rams in Melbourne, is also in Fiji for the national Under-20 trials.

Rewa plays Auckland City in its opening match against Auckland City on Sunday at 10am (Fiji time).