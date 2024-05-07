Specialized bureau to curb drug issues

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

The Ministry of Home Affairs is working closely with development partners to build a specialized Drug and Narcotics Bureau in Suva.

This new bureau will be tasked with the effective intelligence gathering, prevention, and prosecution of those who are responsible for drug threats to Fiji.

Minister Pio Tikoduadua says the illicit drug trade continues to be a challenge as it is now having a devastating impact on youth.

He says the drug trade erodes the potential of young people, drawing them away from education and productive activities.

“It’s going to get worse, you know. These drugs are not only being made here, but we have to try and, you know, contain and manage what’s coming from abroad too.”

Tikoduadua adds that they are also enhancing inter-agency cooperation, both domestically and internationally, to effectively tackle drug trafficking networks.