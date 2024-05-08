Tewaka joins Drua vuvale

ijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing, Shane Hussein (left), Tewaka’s Managing Director, James Sowane [Source: Supplied]

The Fijian Drua has welcomed Tewaka as its official transport supplier. The two organizations have agreed to a 2-year deal.

Tewaka will be transferring the club to its matches and other engagements within the country.

Fijian Drua Head of Commercial and Marketing, Shane Hussein, welcomed Tewaka to their sponsor vuvale and says that the team loves being transported by the transport company.

He adds that Tewaka has been with the Drua since the beginning, and their service, quality, and attention to detail are second to none.

Hussein adds that Tewaka is a significant player in the tourism industry, just like the Fijian Drua, and together they will continue to drive further tourism and hospitality products in the market.

Tewaka’s Managing Director, James Sowane, also shared the same sentiments, saying that they are very fortunate to be with Drua from the very beginning and believe in the dream.

He emphasized that they believe in the vision and know that the boys will only get better.

The Fijian Drua team is currently in Perth getting ready to play Western Force at 11:55 pm on Saturday.

You can watch the game live on FBC Sports Channel.