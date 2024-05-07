Acting COMPOL urges youth leaders to embrace positive influence

[Source: Fiji Police Force/Facebook]

Acting Police Commissioner Juki Fong Chew says a person’s development from a young age is more than just about their education.

Addressing 31 students attending the Blue Light Youth Leadership Empowerment Camp co-facilitated by the Fiji Police Force, New Zealand Blue Light and the House of Sarah, Fong Chew says there are social expectations that require student to act and behave in a manner that is respectful of others, and respectful of the laws of the land.

Fong Chew adds everyone is different, as some will excel in sports, academia, arts or other extra-curricular activities.

He states that we do not all fit into the same box, as expected by society.

However, the acting COMPOL reminded the students that since they are still young, they will need a little direction to help realize their potential,.

While referencing the involvement of young people in criminal related offences in the Ba district which have included assault, theft, burglary and criminal intimidation, Fong Chew called on the young leaders to utilize the knowledge gained during the camp to positively influence their peers.

He asked the students if they have access to TikTok.

Fong Chew than advised them that TikTok is filled with influencers, who have their brand, or a niche that makes people want to follow them.

He asked students about their brand, adding that the choices they are making today, will decide if they are a positive or negative influence.