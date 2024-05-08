SCC collaborates with Suva Retailers Association

[File Photo]

The Suva City Council is working with the Suva Retailers Association to ensure buildings in the Suva Central Business District receive a facelift.

According to the SCC, this is being done to enhance the aesthetic appeal of the city and project a positive image of the nation’s capital.

Senior Health Inspector Wally Atalifo says they are having talks with some businesses and nightclub owners to give their building a facelift, including painting the building.

“So we are actually speaking with them and telling them to do a facelift on their buildings just to have a positive outlook on the city. We are liaising with nightclub owners as well.”

He adds that the council will only work on the policy to get things done.

Suva Retailers Association President Jitesh Patel says they’re aware that some buildings are old and need renovation, but says it’s not an easy process.

“Some building owners are overseas and we cannot get in touch with them. The council had a list of buildings that they wanted to be painted. Quite a few have been touched up and done and some are overseas and we can’t do much.”

The collaboration between the SCC and the Suva Retailers Association highlights a shared commitment to bolster community pride and instil a sense of ownership.