FACT pools drawn

An all-western battle in the North will take place during the Digicel Fiji FACT as pools have been drawn.

Pool A sees defending champions, Lautoka FC, along with, Ba FC, Nadi FC and Nadroga FC.

Hosts Labasa, will do battle with Rewa FC, Navua FC and Nasinu FC in Pool B.

The tournament will be held at Subrail Park, from May 31st to June 2.

The semi-finals and final will be played on June 8-9 at a venue to be confirmed.

Meanwhile, the Digicel Fiji Women’s Inter District Championship 2023 pools were also drawn today.

This is the tournament from last year’s top six teams from the women’s league.

Pool A has Ba FC, Rewa FC and Suva FC, while Pool B sees Labasa FC, Nadi FC and Nadroga FC.