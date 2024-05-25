Teddy runs hot as Roosters crush Raiders

[Source: NRL]

James Tedesco made a commanding statement in his final audition for the New South Wales fullback job on Saturday afternoon to help the Roosters beat the Raiders 44-16.

The Blues incumbent had a direct hand in five of his side’s eight tries at GIO Stadium, scoring a second-half double to go with three try assists, with the victory meaning the Roosters will head into the Origin period inside the top eight.

Following a defeat to the Sharks at Magic Round, coach Trent Robinson pulled the trigger on a couple of changes to his side which had a positive effect, with Victor Radley a try-scorer in his move to the back row and Naufahu Whyte impressing as a starting middle.

After Radley’s opener inside five minutes, a chance to double the lead a short time later looked to have been squandered when Luke Keary bobbled the ball over the line, only for a review from the NRL Bunker to end in a penalty try being awarded.

Veteran wing Nick Cotric then got one back for the hosts after Elliott Whitehead palmed a bomb backwards for him to pounce on, but it was clear the Raiders were losing the arm wrestle and after a couple of near misses, including having a try ruled out for obstruction, the Roosters got over again before the break.

Joey Manu made the most of a one-on-one clash with his opposite number Seb Kris, producing a big fend that allowed him to dance through for his ninth try of the season.

Up 18-6, Tedesco began a dominant second period for the visitors with his first, and things only looked like slowing for a brief period with 31 minutes to go when Hudson Young got one back.

A second four-pointer for Manu, which came after an excellent run from Whyte, and another on the opposite side to Joseph-Aukuso Sua’ali’i blew the lead out to 24, before they constructed the try of the game with 12 to play.

After pouncing on a Raiders error, the Roosters embarked on a long-range effort that included a break from Dom Young and a looping long ball from Sam Walker which helped Tedesco send Angus Crichton over.

A late strike from Kaeo Weekes did nothing to impact the final result, with Tedesco’s double in the shadows of full-time putting the exclamation mark on a huge win.