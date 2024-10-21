Staples, Naikore excites Rabele

[Source: Bay-Post]

Former Australia 7s speedster, Cassie Staples, is one of the players Fiji Bulikula coach, Joe Rabele, is excited to watch this weekend when they take on Cook Islands in the Pacific Bowl Championship which will also be a World Cup qualifier.

The netball convert made her World Sevens Series debut for Australia in Langford, Canada in 2017 and barnstormed onto the international scene with five tries.

She was included in Australia’s squad for the 2018 Rugby World Cup Sevens and Commonwealth Games.

Rabele says the 34 year old is going to be an asset for the Bulikula just like former Fijiana 15s star Vitalina Naikore who now plays for the Cowboys in NRLW.

“We are so blessed to have these players who want to come and play rugby league, we are so blessed to have a lot of young girls who play in Australia because this is the most important game for us it’s a World Cup qualifier for the Bulikula against Cook Islands, that’s why we’ve named a formidable squad to be part of this campaign.”

It’s a must-win game for the Bulikula against Cook Islands if they want to keep their World Cup dreams alive.

The winner of the Bulikula and Cook Islands match will meet Fetu Samoa in Auckland on November 2nd for a place in the 2026 World Cup.

After beating Tonga 30-16 on the weekend at the HFC Bank Stadium in Suva, Samoa now has a chance to qualify.

Tonga and the loser of Saturday night’s Test between Bulikula and Cook Islands will be out of contention.

However, the runner-up in Auckland in the clash between Samoa and winner from the Bulikula and Cooks game will contest the World Series in 2025 to decide the eighth and final berth at RLWC2026.

The victor in Auckland will also play the third-placed Pacific Cup team at CommBank Stadium on November 10 for a chance to win promotion to the top tier next year.

The Bulikula started their camp in Suva yesterday.

Also playing this weekend as part of the second Pacific Bowl round are the Fiji Residents who’ll be playing Samoa Residents while Vodafone Fiji Bati takes on Cook Islands.

You can watch the Pacific Bowl Championship live on FBC Sports.