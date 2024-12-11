First home game for Kumar

[Source: Fiji Hockey Federation/ Facebook]

Despite representing Fiji at various international tournaments for almost 10 years, Divyankar Kumar ran out for the first time in the national jumper at home.

She’s part of the national side competing in the Oceania Pacific Cup at the National Hockey Center in Suva.

The co-captain played a vital role in their win 4-2 over New Zealand Pasifika, scoring a goal for the side in the third quarter.

Article continues after advertisement

Kumar has been representing Fiji since 2017, and competing at home in front of family and friends has always been something she wanted to do.

“It’s a really good feeling, unfortunately my parents are not here today, but they said they will be coming down tomorrow so I am really looking forward to it. It’s something I’ve always want for me parents to watch me because we usually don’t have hockey player over TV whenever we go aboard to play competitions. So that will be really special for me playing back at home.”

Kumar is also excited for their match today against Vanuatu, where her parents will be coming out to watch her for the first time in her hockey career.

They play Vanuatu at 4.15pm and faces Fiji Warriors at 11.45am.