TAF launches five-year strategic plan

[Photo: Supplied]

The Telecommunications Authority of Fiji has launched it’s first-ever five-year Strategic Plan (2025-2029).

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica says this milestone reflects TAF’s unwavering dedication to strengthening the telecommunications sector which is a vital driver of Fiji’s economic growth and social progress.

The Strategic Plan outlines four core pillars: Regulatory Effectiveness, Service Delivery, Advocacy and Financial Sustainability, supported by strategic enablers focusing on People and Governance, Processes, and Technology.

Article continues after advertisement

It aims to bridge the digital divide, stimulate innovation, and enhance Fiji’s position as the ICT hub of the Pacific.

Kamikamica says the Strategic Plan embodies a vision of a digitally connected Fiji, where every citizen has equitable access to technology and opportunities.



[Photo: Supplied]

The Minister says he is confident that TAF will collaborate effectively with key stakeholders to ensure the seamless implementation of this plan.

He adds that such partnerships are crucial for creating an enabling environment that bolsters regulatory frameworks, attracts investment, and enhances connectivity for every Fijian.



[Photo: Supplied]

TAF’s Chair, David Eyre, says this plan is not just a vision; it is a roadmap built on collaboration, innovation, and resilience.

Eyre says the plan reflects their unwavering commitment to bridging the digital divide, supporting economic growth, and ensuring that no Fijian is left behind in the digital age.