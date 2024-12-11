Ferris wheel incident sparks panic

[Photo: Supplied]

People enjoying a ferris wheel ride in Wairiki, Taveuni, panicked and jumped from the apparatus after the engine developed mechanical issues, forcing it to spin back and forth.

A man bellowed over the public address system in iTaukei for passengers not to jump, but many ignored him, as seen in this video obtained by FBC News.

The ride was part of the entertainment at the Wairiki 7s.

FBC News has reached out to authorities for comment.

More on this story soon.