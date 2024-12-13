Three firefighters lost in their line of duty annually

The National Fire Authority has revealed a sobering statistic; on average, three firefighters lose their lives annually due to the inhalation of toxic smoke in their line of duty.

Chief Executive, Puamau Sowane says the number of deaths among firefighters is a worrying trend, considering how they put themselves at risk while trying to save lives.

Sowane says firefighters are often exposed to hazards such as toxic fumes generated by burning materials, which can have immediate and long-term effects on their health.

“Most of it is we could say that contribute to the type of the environment that they work in, you know, like inhaling smokes and I have alluded earlier on that before that the type of smoke 20 years ago in comparison to now is too different altogether.”

Sowane emphasized the importance of strengthened measures often neglected by firefighters who are driven by the urgency of emergencies.

“Decision making is the very important aspect of being a firefighter. So before they enter a burning building, the first thing that they ensure that they throw themselves with the proper equipment, the right fire tunics and also they have the breathing apparatus.”

As the fatalities of firefighters are largely attributed to hazards in their line of duty, the National Fire Authority strives to ensure their officers adhere to protocols for their safety and security while attending to emergencies.