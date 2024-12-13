Mass baiting more effective:Tubuna

Concerns have been raised over the lack of progress in addressing termite infestations, despite government subsidies and support programs aimed at helping affected homeowners improve their residential dwellings.

Assistant Minister in the Office of the Prime Minister, Sakiusa Tubuna says funds provided by the government remain underutilized, raising questions about the effectiveness of these initiatives.

Tubuna, has emphasized the importance of community accountability in resolving the issue noting that government resources have been allocated to support affected communities.

The Assistant Minister highlights the limited impact of financial assistance provided to affected households.

“Those provided with a subsidy with the expectation that they will do some renovation and improve the dwellings. But you see from the figures being provided by Flick that almost 95% of those provided with the support have not undertaken any sort of work to improve the dwellings and improve their houses.”

Tubuna suggested that the next phase of termite control efforts might include mass baiting initiatives which is quite effective.

Termite Taskforce Chair Sashi Kiran is calling on homeowners to take proactive steps in managing termite infestations.

“We encourage those with higher incomes to please bait your homes. Bait your homes, bait your properties, and try to protect your properties from reducing value.”

The government’s call for greater individual responsibility comes as termite infestations continue to pose risks to homes and properties across the country. Residents are encouraged to act swiftly to protect their investments and support broader termite control efforts.