FEE lauded for driving MSME growth

Lands and Mineral Resources Minister Filimoni Vosarogo lauded the Fiji Enterprise Engine for driving the growth of micro, small and medium enterprises and its bid to raise MSME gross domestic product contribution from 18 to 30 percent.

Run by the Fiji Commerce and Employers Federation with the Australian Government’s Market Development Facility support, FEE is a six-month business acceleration programme that provides development services to MSMEs,

In his address at the FEE 6th Cohort’s Graduation last night, Vosarogo said the initiative has been a beacon of opportunity for MSMEs since its inception in 2019.

“As of now, I’m told, over 76 business enterprises already reaping their benefits. Today, you, our incredible graduates, bring this number to 88, a growing legacy of businesses shaping Fiji’s economic landscape and navigating the complexities of scaling their businesses.”

Vosarogo said a lot of MSMEs who were recipients of government grants and trained by FEE have blossomed into thriving entrepreneurs.

He also said past and present graduates have played a vital role in discussions about the Access to Business Funding Bill with the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Economic Affairs – which highlighted their contribution to shaping the economic landscape in Fiji.

Vosarogo said government has invested over $80,000 along with expertise and resources to foster the success of the FEE so far this year.