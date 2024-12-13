MHCC tower expected to open next year

Carpenters Fiji Limited says their new tower at the MHCC complex in Suva will become fully operational by next year.

Director Retail and Marketing, Sabaratnam Kunaseelan says the structure will add a modern and dynamic dimension to the already bustling shopping complex.

Kunaseelan says construction is well underway and tenants are expected to start moving in from March next year.

“So next year you will definitely see people moving up and down the towers, we have got our hotel which is also opening next year, most probably mid of the year, August, Hilton Garden Inn, so we are into a few number of projects, and we are very happy to be part of the fabric of Fijian life.”

Kunaseelan says the new tower will offer over 12 floors of prime office space and a penthouse.

He adds that they have also started to carry out renovations at other stores.