Nataleira 7s to unite communities and foster local talent

The annual R.C. Manubhai Nataleira 7s Tournament is set to launch tomorrow, with the aim to unite communities and foster local talent.

The tournament will feature top rugby clubs from across the country, where teams will showcase their exceptional skills, passion and teamwork as they vie for supremacy in one of Fiji’s premier sevens rugby tournaments.

The much-anticipated tournament has a rich history of nurturing talent, with many players who have graced this platform going on to represent the country on the international stage.

It stands as a testament to the power of grassroots initiatives in shaping the future of Fijian rugby.

R.C. Manubhai Group Chief Executive Officer Uppiliappan Gopalan says the Nataleira 7s Tournament is a cornerstone of R.C. Manubhai’s commitment to sports sponsorships and community upliftment.

He adds that by investing in events like these, they aim to inspire the next generation of athletes and make a positive impact on the lives of ordinary Fijians.

The competition will be held at Ratu Cakobau Park from next Thursday to Saturday.